IMF urges governments restrain spending to fight inflation4 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 06:40 PM IST
US and global government debt as a share of GDP to fall this year, but stay above prepandemic levels
WASHINGTON : Governments fighting inflation should limit spending increases to programs focused on helping the poor, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, as surging food and energy prices create hardships worldwide.