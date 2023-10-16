IMF urges states in Middle East, North Africa to roll back grip on local economies
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva also urged for more efficient and targeted social assistance, as well as a revamp of education and training systems to meet the needs of an estimated 100 million youth coming of working age in the next decade.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on states across the Middle East and North Africa to curb their dominance over their local economies, one of a brace of proposals it said would boost the region’s sluggish growth.
