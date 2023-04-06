IMF warns five-year global growth outlook is weakest since 19904 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- The emergency lender sees the world economy expanding about 3% over the next half decade as higher interest rates bite
The International Monetary Fund warned that its outlook for global economic growth over the next five years is the weakest in more than three decades, urging nations to avoid economic fragmentation caused by geopolitical tension and take steps to bolster productivity.
