IMF warns of economic collapse in some nations without debt fix

Georgieva and Pazarbasioglu called for the G-20’s so-called common framework -- a plan to reorganize loans -- to be “stepped up" to help poorer nations. The strategy has been plagued by delays and a lack of interest from debtor countries since its inception in November 2020. Only three of the 73 eligible countries -- Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia -- have applied for the program.

