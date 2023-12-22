IMF warns of India's rising debt and climate change risks, but govt disagrees, says report
'Long-term risks are high because considerable investment is required to reach India’s climate change mitigation targets and improve resilience to climate stresses and natural disasters,' the IMF said.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of India's debts. It cautioned that general government debt is likely to exceed 100 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) in the near future, Business Standard reported. The need for significant investment towards climate change targets was also in focus.