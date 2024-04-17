IMF warns surge in US, China debt could have ‘profound’ impact on global economy
SummaryThe US and Chinese governments should take action to lower future borrowing, as a surge in their debts threatens to have “profound” effects on the global economy, the International Monetary Fund said.
The U.S. and Chinese governments should take action to lower future borrowing, as a surge in their debts threatens to have “profound" effects on the global economy and the interest rates paid by other countries, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday.
