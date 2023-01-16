IMF warns unraveling economic ties could shrink global output

The World Bank earlier this month sharply lowered its forecast for global economic growth in 2023 and noted an elevated risk of a worldwide recession. The bank expects growth to slow to 1.7% in 2023, down from an estimate of 3% growth in June. That would mark the third-weakest pace of global growth in nearly three decades, overshadowed only by the 2009 and 2020 downturns, according to the World Bank.