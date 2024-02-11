IMF's Kristalina Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties
Georgieva said the IMF would publish a paper on Monday that shows phasing out explicit energy subsidies could save $336 billion in the Middle East
The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Sunday she was confident about the economic outlook despite uncertainties around war and geopolitics as the global economy has remained resilient.
