 IMF's Kristalina Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Economy / IMF's Kristalina Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties
Back Back

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties

 Maha El Dahan and Federico Maccioni , Reuters

Georgieva said the IMF would publish a paper on Monday that shows phasing out explicit energy subsidies could save $336 billion in the Middle East

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos (REUTERS)Premium
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos (REUTERS)

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Sunday she was confident about the economic outlook despite uncertainties around war and geopolitics as the global economy has remained resilient.

In a speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Georgieva said the IMF would publish a paper on Monday that shows phasing out explicit energy subsidies could save $336 billion in the Middle East, equivalent to the economies of Iraq and Libya combined.

She added that in addition to savings, eliminating regressive energy subsidies "discourages pollution, and helps improve social spending," in a copy of the speech published on the IMF website.

In its latest regional economic update published last month, the IMF revised its GDP growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa region downwards to 2.9% this year, due in part to short term oil production cuts.

"While uncertainties are still high, we can be a bit more confident about the economic outlook, because the global economy has been surprisingly resilient," she said in the speech.

Israel-Hamas war 

Speaking about the conflict in Gaza, Georgieva warned of widening consequences.

"This exceptionally uncertain moment compounds the challenges of economies that are still recovering from previous shocks. And further widening of the conflict would aggravate the economic harm," she said.

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Feb 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App