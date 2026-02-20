Subscribe

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva warns AI could bring ‘tsunami’ in job market, may boost global growth by 0.8%

IMF Managing Director Kristalina believes AI could increase global growth by 0.8%, but cautions about serious risks to the job-market, according to PTI.

Livemint
Updated20 Feb 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund highlights role of AI in global growth.
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund highlights role of AI in global growth.(REUTERS)

IMF Managing Director Kristalina expressed optimism about AI's potential to boost global growth by 0.8%, but warned of significant risks, including a potential tsunami in the job market, PTI reported.

(More to come..)

