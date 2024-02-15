Immigration Wave Delivers Economic Windfall. But There’s a Catch
Paul Kiernan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Feb 2024, 11:13 PM IST
SummaryRecent migrants are expected to be lower paid and less productive than their predecessors, which could reduce average wages.
WASHINGTON—The influx of millions of unauthorized migrants in recent years has sparked a political firestorm that has paralyzed Congress and consumed election campaigns. But it also has a benefit: a bigger, faster-growing economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less