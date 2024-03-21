The fiscal stimulus implemented by India to navigate through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic had a limited and temporary impact on inflation in the country, as against the elevated inflationary pressures experienced in many developed economies.

A study published by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) economists Nishant Singh and Binod Bhoi says that the higher inflation outcomes in the post-pandemic period were seen in economies with larger fiscal expansion. In the case of India, the study suggests that post-pandemic fiscal support was not associated with higher inflation.

The volatility in inflation in terms of standard deviation was less than one in India in the post-pandemic period.

The study investigates the impact of pandemic-induced fiscal expansions on inflation in select advanced economies (AEs) and emerging market economies (EMEs), controlling for supply-side factors.

The empirical analysis suggests that countries with larger fiscal stimulus, on average, experienced higher post-pandemic inflation. Countries with moderate fiscal support have generally experienced relatively moderate inflation outcomes.

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered large-scale policy stimulus across advanced economies (AEs) and emerging market economies (EMEs). Inflation started rising in 2021 with the easing of COVID-time restrictions and reached multi-year highs in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Notwithstanding common global shocks, inflation surges varied across economies, both in terms of level and persistence, the study said.

The central government and the RBI introduced a judicious mix of fiscal and monetary policies and announced a special economic and comprehensive package equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic.

“Fiscal policy measures in India were targeted at vulnerable segments with a primary focus on social protection and healthcare during the early stages of the pandemic, aided by additional public investment and support schemes targeting specific sectors later," it noted.

Along with the surge in inflation, the volatility also increased in the post-pandemic period, reflecting heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. Across economies, the rise in inflation started largely in the second half of 2021 and persisted in 2022, which led to synchronised monetary policy tightening.

Across economies, the extent of direct fiscal stimulus and liquidity support varied with the size of total combined stimulus being higher in advanced economies than that of emerging market economies.

