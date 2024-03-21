Impact of Covid-induced fiscal stimulus on India's inflation less than developed economies: RBI study
The empirical analysis suggests that countries with larger fiscal stimulus, on average, experienced higher post-pandemic inflation. Countries with moderate fiscal support have generally experienced relatively moderate inflation outcomes.
The fiscal stimulus implemented by India to navigate through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic had a limited and temporary impact on inflation in the country, as against the elevated inflationary pressures experienced in many developed economies.
