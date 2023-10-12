Implement tighter, better targeted fiscal policies: IMF chief

New Delhi: Economies should implement targeted fiscal policies, prioritize spending, and boost domestic revenue to counter slowing global growth, International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a press conference at the annual general meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, Georgieva emphasized the need to restore fiscal room after a period of increased public spending. This will allow countries to be better equipped to respond to future shocks, make necessary investments, and reduce debt.

The IMF chief said while inflation is down, it is still above target in many countries, so interest rates will have to remain higher for a longer period.

"As we have seen in recent weeks from the moves in bond yields in the U.S. and Europe, markets have been adjusting in an orderly way to the realization that interest rates would stay higher for longer, but a sharp further tightening of financial conditions could hit markets, could hit banks and non‑banks, which is why strong financial supervision is essential," she said.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF has forecast global growth of 3% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, with advanced economies expanding by 1.5% in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024.

In contrast, the Washington-headquartered agency raised India's 2023-24 growth projection to 6.3% from its July estimate of 6.1%, citing "stronger-than-expected consumption" during the June quarter.

"Today, we simply don't have the growth we need to heal from the impact of the shocks and provide opportunities to people so they can see (their) standard of living going up," Georgieva said.

"We need to boost medium-term growth," she said adding that economies must focus on reducing inflation, as price stability is a prerequisite for sustainable growth.

Elevated inflation has caused many central banks to keep high monetary policy rates. A rise in interest rates hampers investments as borrowing becomes more expensive.

In September, the US Federal Reserve kept the policy rate in its current 5.25-5.50% range, signalling another rate hike would likely be needed before the yearend.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% since April after raising it by 250 basis points (2.5%) since May 2022.

While acknowledging that the G20 common framework for debt restructuring has been slow in delivering results, Georgieva said their consensus is growing around difficult issues, such as cutoff dates, comparability of treatment between official and private creditors, and handling of debt restructuring in a timelier manner.

"It took 11 months for Chad, for the creditors of Chad to provide the Fund with financial assurances needed for us to help the country. So, from our Staff Level Agreement to going to the Board, 11 months. It took nine months for Zambia; six months for Sri Lanka; five months for Ghana," she said.

"And now we have discussions ongoing on Ethiopia, and I hope this trend will be sustained," she added.

The Common Framework for Debt Treatment is an initiative endorsed by the G20, the Paris Club (a group of officials from traditional creditor countries from advanced economies) that aims to support low-income countries in managing unsustainable debt in a structural manner.

Georgieva said though new, the Common Framework for Debt Restructuring brings together a diverse group of creditors, including the Paris Club, and new creditors like China, Saudi Arabia, India, Brazil, and the UAE, besides a diverse group of private creditors.

"So, my plea is pressure, pressure for speed and efficiency, but do not throw the towel of the Common Framework because if we lose it, then we are back in a much less predictable environment," she added.

Terming the Israel-Hamas conflict "heartbreaking," Georgieva said that the IMF is closely monitoring the crisis, though it is too early to state its economic impact.

"Very clearly this is a new cloud on not the sunniest horizon for the world economy, a new cloud darkening this horizon that is not needed. ," she added.

