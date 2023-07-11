'Implementation of 28% GST rate will bring challenges to online gaming industry'3 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:57 PM IST
The GST Council has decided to impose a 28% tax on the turnover of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos on the full face value. This decision has been met with criticism and concerns from industry executives who believe it will pose challenges and impact cash flows
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the GST Council has decided to impose 28% tax on the turnover of online gaming, horse racing and casinos on full face value.
