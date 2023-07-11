'Implementation of 28% GST rate will bring challenges to online gaming industry'

“While the industry had hoped for a pragmatic approach that GST would be levied on these activities at 18% on the entry fee or platform charges only, and some states too had favoured a similar approach, the Council today decided that gaming, casino and betting services would be subjected to 28% GST on the full amount collected by the service provider, including that part of the collection which is distributed amongst the players as prize money. The decision of the Council is based on the recommendation of a Group of Ministers that had been constituted to examine these issues in detail. Assuming that the operator retains 10% of the total amount collected as his fee, effectively the taxation on these activities will go up from 1.8% of the amount collected to 28% of the amount collected. This could be a game changer for the gaming industry. There could be a challenge to this, however, as the valuation can be argued to be in violation of the provisions of the GST Acts with respect to valuation of taxable supplies," said Sanjeev Sachdeva, Partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India.