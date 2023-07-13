Economy
Imports of UK bulk whisky may attract tariff concessions
Summary
- The Indian government contends that bulk whisky imports can generate employment by setting up bottling plants in the country
NEW DELHI : India is considering offering higher tariff concessions for bulk whisky imports compared to bottled whisky as part of the ongoing India-UK free-trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. The approach aims to encourage the import of intermediate products and address a contentious issue in the trade discussions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×