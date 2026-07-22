India's coking coal import bill down 39% in three years helped by Russian discounts, low-price global cycle

Pulveriser advantage

India has the fourth largest coal reserve in the world but much of its coking coal is of inferior quality and needs washing. "The steel industry has tried to balance the blend with lower prime hard coking coal replacing some volume with pulverized coal injections (PCI) and semi-hard coking coals imported mostly from Russia and the US which is cheaper hence overall forex outflow got reduced however volumes increased,” said Kapil Dhagat, chairman of industry lobby Coal Producers Association.