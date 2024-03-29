‘Improve consumption, reduce income inequality for sustainable growth’
Panellists at Mint India Investment Summit 2024 say that while numbers suggest robust GDP growth is likely in FY25, improving consumption and addressing income inequalities remain major challenges for India
MUMBAI : New Delhi: India's GDP is projected to grow at over 7% during the next fiscal year (FY25), driven by the government's capital expenditure push and the robust growth witnessed across various macroeconomic indicators. But improving consumption, especially in rural areas, and addressing the pervasive income inequality remain significant challenges for the world’s fastest-growing major economy, said panellists at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024 on Friday.