In 5 charts: A month of reciprocal tariff chaos

A dose of “tough love"—that’s how US President Donald Trump described the wave of “reciprocal" tariffs he announced on 2 April against several of America’s trading partners. Since then, he has walked back several of these measures, even as he plunged headlong into a full-blown trade war with China. Yet, the tariff regime is expected to disrupt global trade flows, and more immediately stoke inflation and dampen growth in the US.