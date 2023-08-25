In a bid to boost returns, EPFO engages with Finance Ministry to reinvest ETF funds in equities1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is mulling over to reinvest its Exchange Traded Funds in equities to maximise its returns. The organisation is also in talks with Finance Ministry for the same
To boost its returns, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is in talks with the Finance Ministry to find out the possibility of reinvesting its money in the stock market from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reported Economic Times in its report.
