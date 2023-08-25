Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / In a bid to boost returns, EPFO engages with Finance Ministry to reinvest ETF funds in equities

In a bid to boost returns, EPFO engages with Finance Ministry to reinvest ETF funds in equities

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST Livemint

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is mulling over to reinvest its Exchange Traded Funds in equities to maximise its returns. The organisation is also in talks with Finance Ministry for the same

EPFO is planning to reinvest ETF in equities to maximise returns

To boost its returns, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is in talks with the Finance Ministry to find out the possibility of reinvesting its money in the stock market from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), reported Economic Times in its report.

According to the report, EPFO is also mulling over to implement a strategy to optimise equity returns while shielding gains from market volatility.

The move is followed by the approval of EPFO's apex decision-making body, Central Board Trustees (CBT), at its meeting in March. It approved the retirement fund body to reinvest its redemption proceeds from ETF investment.

Other than the permission for investment in stock market, approval for daily redemption of investment is also on the cards. EPFO will also strive to fix return at 100 bps higher than prevailing government securities yield. This will help EPFO in maximising returns and reduce volatility.

As per the current guidelines on EPFO investment, it can invest between 5% to 15% of its income in equities and related investments. However, it is striving to make changes to increase its investment returns.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:43 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.