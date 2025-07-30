‘In a few months there will be BTA…’: What FIEO's CEO Ajay Sahai said on Trump imposing 25% tariffs on India

The Director General & CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Dr Ajay Sahai, has responded to US President Donald Trump's announcement to levy 25% tariffs, plus a penalty on India.

He expressed disappointment over the 25% tariff levied on India and highlighted the ongoing discussions on the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US. He noted the ambiguity of Trump's 'penalty' remarks and anticipated a significant reduction in tariffs with the upcoming BTA.

Speaking to ANI, Sahai said, “The 25% tariff imposed on India is a little disappointing for us, and we are constantly engaged with the US on the BTA. The 'penalty' President Trump has talked about is also not clear... In a few months, there will be BTA between India and the US and these tariffs will come down significantly…”

Also Read | What Donald Trump said in a statement announcing 25% tariffs on India

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) voiced its disappointment regarding the decision.

"FICCI is disappointed by the decision taken by the U.S. to levy a 25 per cent tariff on exports from India and impose secondary sanctions. While this move is unfortunate and will have a clear bearing on our exports, we hope that this imposition of higher tariffs will be a short-term phenomenon and that a permanent trade deal between the two sides will be finalised soon," ANI quoted Agarwal.

Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on India due to high duties and other trade barriers. He called out India's military purchases from Russia while imposing an additional penalty.

On his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.”

He added, “Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!”