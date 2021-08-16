MUMBAI: Business activities topped pre-pandemic levels in August, indicating a swift recovery from the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, according to Nomura. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) was at 101.2 for the week ended 15 August, rising above 100 for the first time since the pandemic hit in March last year. This compares to the high frequency data indicator at 99.6 last week.

“The recovery from the second wave has been very swift: it took the NIBRI nearly 10 months to crawl back towards the 100 mark after the first wave of covid-19, but less than three months to cross 100 after the second wave. This supports our more positive growth outlook," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura.

They expect April-June gross domestic product (GDP) growth to contract 4.3% sequentially, but rise 29.4% year-on-year, above both the consensus and Reserve Bank of India's expectations of 21.4%. GDP data for the second quarter of 2021 is due on 31 August.

According to Varma and Nandi, the continued rise in NIBRI during July-August suggests a strong sequential rebound is likely in third quarter. “To be sure, the economy is not yet out of the pandemic woods, but current dynamics support our above-consensus GDP forecast of 10.4% y-o-y in FY22 (year ending March 2022)," they said in a note on 16 August.

Google mobility indicators continued their uptick, with workplace and retail and recreation index rising 1.7 percentage points and 3.4 pp, respectively, while the Apple driving index fell 0.8 pp. Power demand rose a solid 5.7% week-on-week, while the labour participation rate eased to 40.4% from 41.5%.

Meanwhile, retail inflation eased to 5.59% in July from 6.26% in June while the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 13.6% year-on-year. Nomura said with the June print, industrial production has contracted only 0.1% sequentially in June quarter of 2021 versus a dip of 26.3% during the first wave (Q2 of 2020), confirming that the second wave was far less deleterious in its economic impact.

High-frequency indicators have generally shown relative resilience in the face of the second covid wave. Indicators such as freight movement and merchandise exports have returned to their pre-second-wave levels, while clear signs of recovery are visible in auto production, core sector output and electricity generation.

