In charts: How a slowdown in China impacts India

NEW DELHI :China’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 grew at the slowest pace since the quarter ended 31 March 2023. The slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy is having knock-on effects around the globe, from the global oil market to Indian exports of spices. The Chinese government announced a stimulus package in September, but analysts expect it to take some time to have an effect. Instead, the worry is that after decades of blazing growth, the Chinese slowdown is more long-term than just cyclical in nature. If that is the case, the adjustment for the global economy could be painful.