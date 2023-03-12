In charts: How Indians move within the country

Marriage is a far larger driver of migration in India than jobs—mostly involving women who move between villages within their own state due to exogamous traditions. Nearly half of Indian women live in a place different from their own, while among men, the share is just 11.3%, half of them for jobs, shows a 2020-21 government household survey whose data was released last week. The route from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra accounts for 5.7% of all inter-state job-related migrations, the largest migrant movement of all state pairings, shows a Mint analysis of the unit-level data. However, only 44% of earning migrants see increased income after moving, the data showed. Kerala is among the most unattractive states if you are looking for an increase in income after migration.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}