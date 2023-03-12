Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / In charts: How Indians move within the country

1 min read . 11:15 PM IST Tanay Sukumar
The route from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra accounts for 5.7% of all inter-state job-related migrations, the largest migrant movement of all state pairings, shows a Mint analysis of the unit-level data.

  • Nearly half of Indian women live in a place different from their own, while among men, the share is just 11.3%, half of them for jobs, shows a 2020-21 government household survey whose data was released last week.

Marriage is a far larger driver of migration in India than jobs—mostly involving women who move between villages within their own state due to exogamous traditions. Nearly half of Indian women live in a place different from their own, while among men, the share is just 11.3%, half of them for jobs, shows a 2020-21 government household survey whose data was released last week. The route from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra accounts for 5.7% of all inter-state job-related migrations, the largest migrant movement of all state pairings, shows a Mint analysis of the unit-level data. However, only 44% of earning migrants see increased income after moving, the data showed. Kerala is among the most unattractive states if you are looking for an increase in income after migration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
