In charts: Volatile vegetables are making inflation bitter
Summary
- Soaring vegetable prices are straining household budgets and driving up retail inflation. Without the double-digit inflation in vegetables, overall inflation would have stayed below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target since January.
NEW DELHI : Vegetable prices are once again burning a hole in people’s pockets and pushing retail inflation up. If not for double-digit vegetable inflation, the headline inflation in June would have remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term mark of 4% since January, Mint calculations show.