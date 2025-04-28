In charts: Is Indo-Pak trade too little to matter?
SummaryThe suspension of trade between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Kashmir will bring to a complete halt an already minuscule trade between the two nations. Mint explores the dynamics of India-Pakistan trade ties.
Tensions between India and Pakistan surged following last week’s terrorist attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, prompting a suspension of trade relations between the two countries. A Mint analysis of trade data shows that India remains less dependent on Pakistan, with exports far exceeding imports.