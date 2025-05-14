In charts: Retail inflation eases again, but signs of price pressures are there
SummaryRetail inflation cooled further in April, driven by a broad-based easing in food prices, especially a sharp decline in vegetable costs. Mint explores what lies beyond the headline number.
Retail inflation fell to a nearly six-year low of 3.2% in April, down from 3.34% in March, paving the way for a widely anticipated rate cut by the central bank. But rising core inflation suggests caution ahead.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more