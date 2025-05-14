In charts: Retail inflation eases again, but signs of price pressures are there

Rising pressures

Despite a year-on-year decline, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a 0.31% increase in April from the previous month, indicating that the seasonal easing seen during winter months is tapering off. This marks the first sequential uptick in six months, though the increase was milder than in April 2024 (0.48%) and April 2023 (0.51%). While CPI food declined for the sixth consecutive month, the drop was the smallest in April.