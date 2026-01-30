In charts: How weights will change under the new CPI series
Summary
India's inflation basket gets its biggest update in over a decade, with food weight falling sharply and miscellaneous split into multiple divisions.
India is getting a new framework to measure retail inflation. Starting January 2026, the country will shift to an updated Consumer Price Index (CPI) that better reflects how Indians spend their money today.
