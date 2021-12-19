In China, job cuts mount in sectors hit by tighter regulations

The layoffs come as iQIYI’s subscribers decline and as the company faces delayed releases of dramas and variety shows because of Beijing’s stricter censorship rules. In August, iQIYI’s chief executive, Yu Gong, said the company would cancel its plans to air several variety shows after regulators banned the popular programs in which young people compete to be stars. In October, it halted a fee plan that required subscribers to pay extra for some shows after criticism from subscribers and government agencies.