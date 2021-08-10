In China, women fill gap in heavy-labor industries

Women’s presence on construction sites has grown so much that employers have set up new separate living spaces and bathrooms for them, Dr. Swider said. Some pretend to be married to a male worker to avoid sexual harassment, she said. But the women perform double duty: Apart from the normal labor jobs, such as moving bricks and making cement, women do laundry and cook for the male workers. And they are generally paid on average about half as much as their male counterparts, Dr. Swider said.