In five charts: How war fed Indo-Russia trade

At a time of a divided world order, with most Western nations isolating Russia, has India’s policy of diplomatic moderation and non-alignment helped it avoid the worst for itself? Experts Mint spoke with say it has. “In terms of our energy security, it has helped—India has avoided a very difficult situation, given that we are so import-dependent not just for crude, but even products like oil seeds and fertilizers," Ray said. Sabnavis added: “There has been respect shown to the fact that India has taken its own political decision about how to deal with Russia. So, we are not seeing any bias in terms of trade with other countries."