The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times. The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March, sparking worries about a recession.
The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times. The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March, sparking worries about a recession.
Real GDP (annual Y/Y) forecasts for 2023
Bank: Global, US, China
Real GDP (annual Y/Y) forecasts for 2023
Bank: Global, US, China
Morgan Stanley: 2.20%, 0.50%, 5%
Morgan Stanley: 2.20%, 0.50%, 5%
Goldman Sachs: 1.80%, 1%, 4.50%
Goldman Sachs: 1.80%, 1%, 4.50%
Barclays: 1.70%, -0.1%, 3.80%
Barclays: 1.70%, -0.1%, 3.80%
BNP Paribas: 2.3%, -0.10%, 4.50%
BNP Paribas: 2.3%, -0.10%, 4.50%
Deutsche Bank: ~2%, 0.8%, 4.5%
Deutsche Bank: ~2%, 0.8%, 4.5%
Wells Fargo: 1.7%, 0.2%, 4.9%
Wells Fargo: 1.7%, 0.2%, 4.9%
US inflation forecast for 2023 and Fed terminal rate forecast
Bank: US Inflation Fed Terminal Rate (annual Y/Y for 2023)
US inflation forecast for 2023 and Fed terminal rate forecast
Bank: US Inflation Fed Terminal Rate (annual Y/Y for 2023)
Morgan Stanley Headline CPI: 3.3% 4.625% Core PCE: 3.8% (by Jan '23)
Morgan Stanley Headline CPI: 3.3% 4.625% Core PCE: 3.8% (by Jan '23)
Goldman Sachs Headline CPI: 3.2% 5 - 5.25% Core CPI: 3.2% (by May '23) Core PCE: 2.9%
Goldman Sachs Headline CPI: 3.2% 5 - 5.25% Core CPI: 3.2% (by May '23) Core PCE: 2.9%
Barclays Headline CPI: 3.70% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)
Barclays Headline CPI: 3.70% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)
J.P.Morgan Headline CPI: 4.1% 5% Core CPI: 4.2% (by Jan '23)
J.P.Morgan Headline CPI: 4.1% 5% Core CPI: 4.2% (by Jan '23)
BNP Paribas Headline CPI: 4.40% 5% - 5.25% (by Q1 '23)
BNP Paribas Headline CPI: 4.40% 5% - 5.25% (by Q1 '23)
UBS Headline CPI: 3.6% 5%
UBS Headline CPI: 3.6% 5%
BofA Headline CPI: 4.4% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)
BofA Headline CPI: 4.4% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)
Credit Suisse Headline CPI: 3.8% 4.75% - 5% (by March '23)
Credit Suisse Headline CPI: 3.8% 4.75% - 5% (by March '23)
Deutsche Bank Headline CPI: 4.3% 5.125% (by March '23)
Deutsche Bank Headline CPI: 4.3% 5.125% (by March '23)
Citi Headline CPI: 4.1% 5.25% - 5.5%
Citi Headline CPI: 4.1% 5.25% - 5.5%
Wells Fargo Headline CPI: 3.8% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)
Wells Fargo Headline CPI: 3.8% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)
Morgan Stanley sees the Fed delivering its first rate cut by December 2023, taking the benchmark rate to 4.375% by the end of that year. Barclays sees the rate between 4.25% and 4.50% by the end of next year, while Deutsche Bank sees it at 4.625% after a rate cut.
Morgan Stanley sees the Fed delivering its first rate cut by December 2023, taking the benchmark rate to 4.375% by the end of that year. Barclays sees the rate between 4.25% and 4.50% by the end of next year, while Deutsche Bank sees it at 4.625% after a rate cut.
UBS expects US inflation to be "close enough" to the Fed's 2% target by the end of 2023 for the central bank to consider rate cuts.
UBS expects US inflation to be "close enough" to the Fed's 2% target by the end of 2023 for the central bank to consider rate cuts.
Wells Fargo expects the Fed to begin its easing cycle in early 2024. BofA sees the rate between 2.75% and 3.00% by the end of 2024.
Wells Fargo expects the Fed to begin its easing cycle in early 2024. BofA sees the rate between 2.75% and 3.00% by the end of 2024.
Forecasts for currency pairs, yields on US 10-year Treasuries, S&P 500 target by the end of 2023
Bank EUR/USD USD/ USD/JPY S&P 500 US
Forecasts for currency pairs, yields on US 10-year Treasuries, S&P 500 target by the end of 2023
Bank EUR/USD USD/ USD/JPY S&P 500 US
Morgan Stanley 1.08 6.8 140 3,900 3.50%
Morgan Stanley 1.08 6.8 140 3,900 3.50%
Goldman Sachs 1.05 6.9 140 4,000 4.34%
Goldman Sachs 1.05 6.9 140 4,000 4.34%
Barclays 1.05 7.3 131 3.75%
Barclays 1.05 7.3 131 3.75%
J.P.Morgan 1.0 7.2 133 4,200 3.4%
J.P.Morgan 1.0 7.2 133 4,200 3.4%
BNP Paribas 1.06 6.9 128 3,400 3.50%
BNP Paribas 1.06 6.9 128 3,400 3.50%
UBS 1.04 6.9 135 3,700 3% (by June 2023)
UBS 1.04 6.9 135 3,700 3% (by June 2023)
BofA 1.1 7 137 3.25% 4,000
BofA 1.1 7 137 3.25% 4,000
Credit Suisse 1.02 7.3 135 4.10%
Credit Suisse 1.02 7.3 135 4.10%
Deutsche Bank 1.1 6.8 125 3.65% 4,500
Deutsche Bank 1.1 6.8 125 3.65% 4,500
Wells Fargo 1.01 - 1.09 130 - 140 3.25%
Wells Fargo 1.01 - 1.09 130 - 140 3.25%
Most banks see the euro falling below parity to the dollar during the year, before clawing back by year-end.
Most banks see the euro falling below parity to the dollar during the year, before clawing back by year-end.
As of 0720 GMT on Dec. 9, 2022:
As of 0720 GMT on Dec. 9, 2022:
US 10-year Treasury yield: 3.46%
US 10-year Treasury yield: 3.46%
S&P 500 level (as of close on Dec. 8): 3,963.51
S&P 500 level (as of close on Dec. 8): 3,963.51
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.