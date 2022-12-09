Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / In numbers: Big investment banks predict slower economic growth for 2023 amid inflation surge

3 min read . 05:39 PM ISTReuters
Morgan Stanley building in New York US.

The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March, sparking worries about a recession

The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times. The US Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March, sparking worries about a recession.

Real GDP (annual Y/Y) forecasts for 2023

Bank: Global, US, China

Morgan Stanley: 2.20%, 0.50%, 5%

Goldman Sachs: 1.80%, 1%, 4.50%

Barclays: 1.70%, -0.1%, 3.80%

J.P.Morgan: 1.6%, 1%, 4%

BNP Paribas: 2.3%, -0.10%, 4.50%

UBS: 2.1%, 0.1%, 4.5%

BofA: 2.3%, -0.4%, 5.5%

Credit Suisse: 1.6%, 0.8%, 4.5%

Deutsche Bank: ~2%, 0.8%, 4.5%

Citi: 1.9%, 0.7%, 5.6%

Wells Fargo: 1.7%, 0.2%, 4.9%

US inflation forecast for 2023 and Fed terminal rate forecast

Bank: US Inflation Fed Terminal Rate (annual Y/Y for 2023)

Morgan Stanley Headline CPI: 3.3% 4.625% Core PCE: 3.8% (by Jan '23)

Goldman Sachs Headline CPI: 3.2% 5 - 5.25% Core CPI: 3.2% (by May '23) Core PCE: 2.9%

Barclays Headline CPI: 3.70% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)

J.P.Morgan Headline CPI: 4.1% 5% Core CPI: 4.2% (by Jan '23)

BNP Paribas Headline CPI: 4.40% 5% - 5.25% (by Q1 '23)

UBS Headline CPI: 3.6% 5%

BofA Headline CPI: 4.4% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)

Credit Suisse Headline CPI: 3.8% 4.75% - 5% (by March '23)

Deutsche Bank Headline CPI: 4.3% 5.125% (by March '23)

Citi Headline CPI: 4.1% 5.25% - 5.5%

Wells Fargo Headline CPI: 3.8% 5% - 5.25% (by March '23)

Morgan Stanley sees the Fed delivering its first rate cut by December 2023, taking the benchmark rate to 4.375% by the end of that year. Barclays sees the rate between 4.25% and 4.50% by the end of next year, while Deutsche Bank sees it at 4.625% after a rate cut.

UBS expects US inflation to be "close enough" to the Fed's 2% target by the end of 2023 for the central bank to consider rate cuts.

Wells Fargo expects the Fed to begin its easing cycle in early 2024. BofA sees the rate between 2.75% and 3.00% by the end of 2024.

Forecasts for currency pairs, yields on US 10-year Treasuries, S&P 500 target by the end of 2023

Bank EUR/USD USD/ USD/JPY S&P 500 US

CNY Target 10-year yield

Morgan Stanley 1.08 6.8 140 3,900 3.50%

Goldman Sachs 1.05 6.9 140 4,000 4.34%

Barclays 1.05 7.3 131 3.75%

J.P.Morgan 1.0 7.2 133 4,200 3.4%

BNP Paribas 1.06 6.9 128 3,400 3.50%

UBS 1.04 6.9 135 3,700 3% (by June 2023)

BofA 1.1 7 137 3.25% 4,000

Credit Suisse 1.02 7.3 135 4.10%

Deutsche Bank 1.1 6.8 125 3.65% 4,500

Citi 1.15 6.90 133 4.35%

Wells Fargo 1.01 - 1.09 130 - 140 3.25%

Most banks see the euro falling below parity to the dollar during the year, before clawing back by year-end.

As of 0720 GMT on Dec. 9, 2022:

EUR/USD: 1.057

USD/CNY: 6.95

USD/JPY: 136.25

US 10-year Treasury yield: 3.46%

S&P 500 level (as of close on Dec. 8): 3,963.51

