The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), will collab with NITI Aayog, to organise an apex level consultative post-Budget webinar on Wednesday, 9th March. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the webinar and kick-start the deliberations.

In the webinar, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad will also be part. The FM will address in the concluding session of the webinar.

Through the webinar, DIPAM seeks to elicit ideas and views from the sectoral experts, investors’ community and other eminent stakeholders on the issues to chalk out a time-bound implementation plan/Strategy regarding Privatization/Disinvestment of Public Sector Enterprises and Asset Monetization of Core and Non-Core assets for the realization of optimal outcome/contribution in India’s growth.

Participation from 22 Ministries/Departments including NITI Aayog, Senior Management from PSEs/Government Organization, Senior Management and Investment Community from Sovereign Fund, Private Equity, Global Pension Funds, Investment Banks, Asset Monetization Companies especially Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Legal Experts along with other stakeholders from North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and the Far East, & Australia - in the webinar.

The themes of the webinar are - privatization and disinvestment; and asset monetization of core and non-core assets.

DIPAM plans to incorporate valuable thoughts/experiences from the panellists and participants to formulate a robust implementation strategy for privatization, asset monetization and disinvestment programme of the Government of India with sharper focus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.