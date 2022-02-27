In spotlight this week: India GDP, Ukraine war

5. Women’s Cricket WC: The 12th ICC Women’s World Cup will start in New Zealand on Friday. The event was originally scheduled for early 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The eight-nation tournament will be played in two stages—the round-robin stage and the knockouts. The top four teams at the end of the first round will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be played on 3 April. India plays its first game against Pakistan on Sunday. Australia has been the most successful team by winning six titles so far. England, the defending champion, has won four. India came agonisingly close twice, finishing runners-up to Australia in 2005 and to England in 2017.