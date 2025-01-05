In times of economic-policy uncertainty, it may be best to avoid stocks
SummaryResearch suggests that stocks, and especially small-caps, outperform bonds when uncertainty falls. But bonds are the place to be when uncertainty flares, as it has recently.
With the start of any new presidential administration, there comes uncertainty surrounding economic policy. That is as true as ever, even with Republicans controlling both the White House and Congress.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more