In times of economic-policy uncertainty, it may be best to avoid stocks

What we found

Our first finding is that in general when uncertainty is high, it is a bad time to be in stocks. For instance, when uncertainty is at the 75th percentile or higher, the median monthly return for U.S. large-caps is 1.42%. When uncertainty is at the 25th percentile or lower, the median monthly return for U.S. large-caps is 1.52%. This difference of 0.10 percentage point a month might seem low, but that is a return difference of 1.2 percentage points a year.