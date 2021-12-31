Income inequality in India declined during the pandemic: study

“Income inequality has two components, within-sector and between-sectors. The first is welfare-reducing and needs to be controlled, while the latter is part of a country’s structural transformation to more modern sectors. An increase in inequality due to modernization has been considered to be part of the development process. The paper by Malani, Gupta and Woda has a lot of limitations, but it does indicate that when a growth shock hits the modern sectors more than the traditional sectors, income inequality may fall. This is fully consistent and the mirror image of our post-reform experience where more modernization and services-led growth led to higher inequality," said Sabyasachi Kar, RBI chair professor, Institute of Economic Growth.

