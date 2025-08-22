New Income-tax Act to come into force 1 April

New Delhi: The government on Friday notified the Income-tax Act, 2025, and said it will replace the over six-decade-old direct tax law at the start of the new financial year on 1 April. The bill to replace the Income-tax Act, 1961, got President Droupadi Murmu's assent on Thursday.

The income-tax department said in a social media post that the new law is streamlined, integrated and seeks to minimise litigation. “A landmark step towards ease of compliance and ease of doing business,” it said.

The new law will significantly reduce tax litigation, Baijayant Panda, chairperson of the Lok Sabha select committee that had reviewed the bill had told Mint in an interview on 22 July. A new India deserves a simple, easy-to-comprehend, easy-to-comply income tax law, Panda had said.

Reforms The new law overhauls the existing complex and voluminous statute. Among other features, it offers tax relief to Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) subscribers on the lines of that given to National Pension System (NPS) subscribers. UPS is an alternative to NPS that guarantees central government staff a pension equivalent to 50% of the average basic pay of the last 12 months after more than 25 years of service. The tax benefits include exemption on 60% lump-sum withdrawal at retirement.

The finance ministry is of the view that while the law's simplification may not have a direct or immediate effect on revenue collection per se, it is updated and has incorporated all amendments enacted up to 2025.

Policy makers expect the changes in the structure of the new law and its concise, lucid and easy to read and understand provisions will act as a nudge for a higher taxpayer compliance.

