Cabinet likely to consider revised Income Tax Bill on Friday

New Delhi: The Union cabinet is likely to consider the Income Tax Bill, 2025 on Friday to reintroduce and pass it in Parliament next week, two persons familiar with the development said. The Bill seeks to replace the six-decade-old direct tax law with a simplified statute.

The Lok Sabha is likely to discuss the Bill on Monday or Tuesday for passage, the persons said, speaking on the condition of not being named. The government intends to implement the simplified law from the next financial year.

The revised Bill incorporates suggestions from the Lok Sabha select committee led by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Baijayant Panda. The panel carefully scanned the earlier draft to ensure that the simplification exercise did not lead to wordings that could be interpreted differently.

In an interview published by Mint on 22 July, Panda had explained that the bill was not meant to make substantive changes to the law and the committee’s mandate was to vet it for simplification. “Our mandate was to make the Act as it exists, clear, simple and easy to comply."

The simplified version of the direct tax law is expected to reduce interpretation-related disputes and bring more structural cohesion to several taxation concepts spread across different sections. The original draft had sought to lower the number of words in the Income Tax Act 1961 from over 500,000 to about 260,000. The revised Bill will have some additions to ensure that the simplification drive does not leave any ambiguity.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry on Thursday seeking comments remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Taxpayer-friendly approach One of the changes proposed by the select committee is to have more taxpayer-friendly approach to anti-avoidance provisions aimed at curbing aggressive tax planning. Accordingly, the panel suggested that India’s General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) that disallow transactions mainly designed to avoid tax should be assessed with regard to the specific context of each case. The idea is to balance strong enforcement of the provisions with taxpayer protection.

A section in the Bill that is likely to receive attention from Parliamentarians during the debate is the search and seizure provisions of officials.

The provision allowing tax officials to access computers and digital systems, even overriding their access code, in the case of non-cooperative assessees in certain cases of undisclosed income or foreign assets, had caused concern among professionals.

During deliberations, the finance ministry informed the committee that changes to the existing search provisions were made in the draft Bill to rationalize them, provide tax certainty and reduce litigation while making the language clear and direct.

After a detailed examination, the select committee accepted the provision with some changes in the draft bill proposal regarding tax officials’ powers to override the access code in such cases. The committee found that this did not entail any change in the law as it exists today, including judicial pronouncements and internal circulars of the Income Tax Department.