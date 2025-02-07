Economy
Cabinet okays bill to replace Income Tax Act, may be tabled in parliament soon
Summary
- The new Income Tax Bill is a key element of the regulatory reforms announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on 1 February, which outlined the reforms meant to add momentum to India’s economic development. There was, however, no official word on this decision.
The Union cabinet on Friday approved a bill to replace the more than six-decade-old Income Tax Act,1961 with a new, simpler and easy-to-understand law, as part of the government's regulatory reforms.
