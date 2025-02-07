Cabinet okays bill to replace Income Tax Act, may be tabled in parliament soon

Experts weigh in on tax reform

Experts said they are looking forward to a more concise income tax law bereft of redundant provisions. Based on Sitharaman’s budget speech and explanations from officials, it is likely that the new Income Tax Bill will not have substantial changes in tax rates and charging provisions, but is meant to make the law simpler and easy to understand and comply, reinforcing certainty, said Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.