Data from the Income Tax Department reveals a shift in India’s tax landscape over the past decade, with the share of tax collected from individuals earning less than ₹10 lakh dropping from over 10% to 6.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, high earners are increasingly contributing to the tax pool. The number of tax returns filed by individuals earning over ₹50 lakh has surged from 1.85 lakh in 2014 to 9.39 lakh in 2024. Tax collection from this group has tripled, rising from ₹2.52 lakh crore in 2014 to ₹9.62 lakh crore in 2024, data showed.

“Tax liability on the lower and the middle income group has gone down, while the compliance and the tax liability of people who are earning more than 50 lakhs has gone up. This is why you see tax collection has gone up. E-governance and sharing of data has made it easier for people to comply. This is a reflection of the progressive tax policies of the government," said a person with knowledge of tax department’s data and analysis.

“In earlier years, the focus was more on enforcement but today, the focus is more on sharing of information and through sharing of information, nudging people towards competence," said the person. The person also said that the tax department’s work is now ‘participative tax administration,’ rather than enforcement.

Data also showed that the personal income tax system has became more progressive over the last decade, with the middle income earners getting relief and the tax liability of those earning more than ₹50 lakh going up.

Mint reported on 23 October that the share of middle-income earners in the overall personal income tax collection has fallen over the past five years, thanks to deductions and incentives, even as the contribution of wealthier taxpayers has risen.