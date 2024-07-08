Income tax cuts in Budget: A half-hearted recipe to fix India’s consumption woes
SummaryThe upcoming Budget may include something that the interim Budget missed: cuts in income tax. Will the move really help put money in the hands of the people and boost consumption, or is there some other secret sauce?
If media speculation is to be believed, income taxpayers could be in for some relief when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2024-25 in two weeks. There was none in the interim Budget in February—but the context has changed, courtesy of the ruling party's electoral disappointment and a windfall dividend transfer from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along with the growing anxiety over weak consumption.