Income tax cuts in Budget: A half-hearted recipe to fix India’s consumption woes

While the government has kept low rates for the most essential goods and food products, which are consumed by all sections of society, some other essential fast-moving consumer goods such as toothpaste, hair oil, shampoo, and packaged drinking water, among others, are still being taxed at either 12% or 18%. That’s possibly being a burden on a large section of Indians who otherwise may not be earning enough in the first place to be looking forward to any income tax sops.