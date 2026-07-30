Mint Explainer: How AI is powering India’s record-breaking tax filing surge

India has crossed 50 million income tax return (ITR) filings in less than four months. Behind the record pace is an increasingly technology-driven tax administration that is using artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital tools to make compliance easier while widening the tax base. Mint explains.
Why is the 50 million ITR milestone significant?
The Income Tax Department crossed 50 million income tax return (ITR) filings for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 on 29 July, achieving the milestone in less than four months. About 12 million returns were filed in the previous eight days as taxpayers rushed to meet the 31 July deadline. The pace of filing has accelerated over the years. More than 73 million ITRs were filed in AY 2025-26, and tax officials expect this year's figure to surpass that record as millions of taxpayers typically file returns in the final few days before the deadline. The faster filing pace reflects not only rising tax compliance but also the government's sustained push to digitise tax administration.