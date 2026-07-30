Mint Explainer: How AI is powering India’s record-breaking tax filing surge

India has crossed 50 million income tax return (ITR) filings in less than four months. Behind the record pace is an increasingly technology-driven tax administration that is using artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital tools to make compliance easier while widening the tax base. Mint explains.
India has crossed 50 million income tax return (ITR) filings in less than four months. Behind the record pace is an increasingly technology-driven tax administration that is using artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital tools to make compliance easier while widening the tax base. Mint explains.
Why is the 50 million ITR milestone significant?
The Income Tax Department crossed 50 million income tax return (ITR) filings for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 on 29 July, achieving the milestone in less than four months. About 12 million returns were filed in the previous eight days as taxpayers rushed to meet the 31 July deadline. The pace of filing has accelerated over the years. More than 73 million ITRs were filed in AY 2025-26, and tax officials expect this year's figure to surpass that record as millions of taxpayers typically file returns in the final few days before the deadline. The faster filing pace reflects not only rising tax compliance but also the government's sustained push to digitise tax administration.
Why is the 50 million ITR milestone significant?
The Income Tax Department crossed 50 million income tax return (ITR) filings for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 on 29 July, achieving the milestone in less than four months. About 12 million returns were filed in the previous eight days as taxpayers rushed to meet the 31 July deadline. The pace of filing has accelerated over the years. More than 73 million ITRs were filed in AY 2025-26, and tax officials expect this year's figure to surpass that record as millions of taxpayers typically file returns in the final few days before the deadline. The faster filing pace reflects not only rising tax compliance but also the government's sustained push to digitise tax administration.
How is AI making tax filing easier?
Artificial intelligence has become a key driver of India's tax administration. The Income Tax Department uses AI and machine learning to process returns, identify anomalies, detect non-filers and automate compliance checks, reducing manual intervention while improving the accuracy of risk assessment. For taxpayers, the biggest change has been the widespread use of pre-filled ITR forms. Details relating to salary, interest income, dividends, tax deducted at source (TDS), securities transactions and other financial information are automatically populated, reducing paperwork, minimising errors and making return filing quicker. Digital verification, online validation of information and faster refund processing have further improved the taxpayer experience.
How does data analytics strengthen tax compliance?
The tax department increasingly relies on data analytics to compare information available from multiple financial databases with what taxpayers declare in their returns. Sonu Iyer, partner and national leader, people advisory services-tax, EY India, said that technology has fundamentally strengthened compliance by enabling tax authorities to cross-reference information from multiple sources.
“Advanced data analytics and technology have played a transformative role in expanding India's tax base and strengthening compliance. By integrating information across multiple databases, tax authorities today have access to a far more comprehensive view of taxpayer activity than ever before. Transactions ranging from property purchases, securities investments, foreign travel, high-value spending, banking transactions and digital payments can be cross-referenced with tax filings, enabling a more accurate assessment of tax liabilities.”
This integrated approach allows tax authorities to identify discrepancies more effectively while reducing reliance on manual scrutiny, Iyer added.
Can AI help expand the tax base?
Experts believe AI is encouraging voluntary compliance by increasing the likelihood that undeclared income or inconsistencies will be detected. Iyer said that technology enables tax authorities to analyse financial transactions alongside publicly available information to identify potential mismatches and focus scrutiny on higher-risk cases.
“Information available through social media footprints, lifestyle indicators, public records and financial transactions can be analysed alongside declared income, helping identify potential mismatches and improving risk assessment. This has encouraged voluntary compliance while enabling authorities to focus scrutiny on high-risk cases,” Iyer said. The use of predictive analytics enables authorities to target enforcement more efficiently while reducing unnecessary scrutiny for compliant taxpayers.
What does AI mean for taxpayers and government?
For taxpayers, the increasing use of AI means simpler filing through pre-filled returns, fewer manual errors, faster verification and quicker refunds. For the government, technology has improved tax administration by automating data processing, detecting anomalies, identifying non-filers and reducing manual intervention. The use of predictive analytics has strengthened enforcement while improving efficiency and transparency. As digital adoption continues to grow, AI is expected to play an even greater role in tax administration, helping widen the tax base while making compliance easier and more taxpayer-friendly.
What other factors are driving higher compliance?
Technology is only one factor behind the rise in tax compliance. Experts and income tax officials say the simplified tax regime, with lower tax rates, has encouraged greater participation in the formal tax system. Compliance has also been strengthened by international information-sharing arrangements such as the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), which have increased the visibility of overseas income and financial assets.