Mint Explainer: What income tax changes will kick in from 1 April?

What’s the nature of the changes that will take effect on 1 April?

The changes proposed through Finance Act of 2026, signed off by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, include the rationalisation of certain penalties, greater leeway to update tax returns and disclose previously unreported foreign assets and income below a limit, changes to the taxes deducted or collected at source (TDS and TCS) including on overseas tour packages and education, and a new tax regime for share buybacks. From 2026-27, businesses not subjected to a tax audit will be able to file their income tax returns up to the end of August.