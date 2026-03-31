A simpler income tax law will come into force from 1 April, along with other changes announced in this year’s Budget including higher benefit of deductions for salaried tax payers and a new buyback taxation scheme.
Mint Explainer: What income tax changes will kick in from 1 April?
SummaryThe new tax year brings a streamlined legal code, higher allowances for the salaried class, and a major shift in how share buybacks are taxed.
A simpler income tax law will come into force from 1 April, along with other changes announced in this year’s Budget including higher benefit of deductions for salaried tax payers and a new buyback taxation scheme.
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