What to expect from the new income tax law: Simplicity, tax certainty, reduced litigation
SummaryThe government plans to replace the 1961 law, aiming for clearer regulations and reduced compliance costs for taxpayers. The bill is part of broader reforms and seeks to simplify tax administration without altering existing tax rates.
New Delhi: The government is set to introduce the Income Tax Bill, 2025, in parliament on Thursday, seeking to replace a six-decade-old law with a crisper and shorter statute. Mint looks at what to expect from the bill and what it means for taxpayers and investors.