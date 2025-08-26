New law doesn't give extra power for tax searches, SoP soon: CBDT
New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will issue a standard operating procedure (SoP) on search and seizure provisions under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, to guide officials on handling digital records of assessees and ensure consistent application, board member (legislation) Ramesh Narain Parbat told Mint. The new tax law will come into effect in April next year.